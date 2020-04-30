Koike's Call for Social Distancing Becomes Online Buzzword

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--"Mitsu desu," a phrase used by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to prod people to observe social distancing to prevent a further spread of the new coronavirus, has become a buzzword, mainly on social media.

Some people have created and posted illustrations and games featuring her signature line.

"Her adroit use of the keyword 'mitsu' was effective," a specialist said.

Mitsu desu comes from the three "mitsu" of closed and crowded settings involving close contact, defined by the Tokyo metropolitan government as risky situations that need to be avoided in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Koike first used the phrase on April 9 to tell reporters who rushed toward her for comments not to come close to each other.

