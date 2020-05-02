Japan to Draw Up UFO Encounter Protocols after U.S. Footage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry plans to draw up protocols for potential encounters with UFOs, after the U.S. Defense Department released videos showing such mysterious objects on Monday.

The ministry will consider procedures to respond to, record and report encounters, but the unknown nature of such objects may confuse Self-Defense Forces pilots, including those of F-15 fighter jets.

The videos released by the U.S. Defense Department, taken in 2004 and 2015, show an elliptical flying object.

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday that SDF pilots have never encountered UFOs, but he added that the ministry will set protocols to cover the possibility.

According to the ministry, Air SDF fighter jets from seven bases located from Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa Prefecture in the south are scrambled to monitor and identify aircraft of unknown nationality.

