Japan Trying to Keep Alert for Coronavirus as Golden Week Starts

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan is trying to keep its guard up against the novel coronavirus as the country's Golden Week holiday period began in earnest on Wednesday.

There are concerns that people will lower their guard and go on sightseeing or homecoming trips, possibly leading to an increase in the number of infections, although authorities are calling on the public to refrain from going out during the holiday period.

Only a limited number of people flew to Naha Airport in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Japan, on Wednesday, with most of them visiting the prefecture for essential reasons such as business and going to hospital.

But a corporate worker in his 50s from Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, said that he came to Okinawa with his wife for sightseeing as he is off duty.

The body temperatures of travelers are checked by a thermography installed at the arrival gate of the airport in the capital of Okinawa.

