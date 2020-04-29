Tokyo Confirms 47 More Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Forty-seven people have been additionally confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.

The daily number of newly confirmed infection cases in the Japanese capital was below 50 for the second time in April. The number came to 72 on Sunday, 39 on Monday and 112 on Tuesday.

The number of infection cases found across the nation on Wednesday exceeded 200.

The coronavirus death toll in Japan rose by 21 to 447, with the new deaths confirmed in such prefectures as Tokyo, Osaka, Kanagawa and Ishikawa.

The prefectural government of Gifu said that some of the 149 people found infected with the virus in the central prefecture are refusing hospitalization. None of them are in serious condition, according to the prefecture.

