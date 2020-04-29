Bach Seeks "Extraordinary Measures" for Postponed Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

London, April 29 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has cited a need for "extraordinary measures" for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which has been postponed by one year to summer 2021 due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In his letter to the Olympic movement, which was posted on the IOC's official website on Wednesday, Bach expressed his gratitude to all people who supported the postponement of the Tokyo Summer Games.

Noting that the postponement is a first in the long Olympic history and an "unprecedented challenge," Bach said: "This new situation will need all our solidarity, creativity, determination and flexibility. We shall all need to make sacrifices and compromises."

He added: "Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures. This situation requires every one of us to do our part, and this applies to all of us, including the IOC."

The postponement is expected to increase costs for holding the Tokyo Olympics by hundreds of billions of yen. In this regard, Bach said in the letter, entitled Olympism and Corona, that "we have made it clear that the IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the operational burden and its share of the costs" for the postponed games "under the terms of the existing agreement for 2020 that we have with our Japanese partners and friends."

