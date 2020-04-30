Toyota to Delay Restart of N. American Operations

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Wednesday it will delay the restart of all of its automobile and auto parts factories in North America from next week to the week of May 11.

The plants are suspended due to the coronavirus crisis. The one-week delay was decided based on discussions with logistics operators, the Japanese automaker said.

"Toyota intends to gradually resume its manufacturing operations in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances where our facilities are located," the company said in a statement.

