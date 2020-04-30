20 Pct of Japanese Students Mulling Dropout amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--A survey by a student group has revealed that 20.3 pct of students in Japan are considering dropping out of their school due to the financial fallout from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The student group's interim report, released on April 22, on the survey, showed that the proportion of such students came to only 7.8 pct.

The online survey by the group, called Free, covered junior college, university and graduate students, and others. A total of 1,200 people gave answers between April 9 and Monday.

According to the survey, 4.8 pct of respondents said they are strongly considering dropping out of school due to falls in their own income from part-time jobs or in their parents' salaries, and 15.5 pct said they are giving some consideration to the option.

The survey also found that 0.2 pct of respondents have already decided to leave school.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]