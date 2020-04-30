Abe Admits Slow Expansion of Coronavirus Tests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Shinzo Abe admitted Thursday that Japan has struggled to increase testings of people suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus.

"There have been many hindrances and regional disparities," with regard to boosting the number of polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, Abe said during a session of the House of Councillors Budget Committee.

"We will work to ensure that people for whom doctors find it necessary (to take the tests) can receive them," he added.

The comments came in response to a question by Yuko Mori of the Democratic Party for the People during deliberations on a fiscal 2020 draft supplementary budget.

On the issue of stagnant PCR test numbers, health minister Katsunobu Kato said, "We must reflect upon this issue."

