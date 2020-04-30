All Pachinko Parlors in Osaka Prefecture Close

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Thursday that seven pachinko parlors that had ignored the local government's request to shut down in the fight against the novel coronavirus have finally halted operations.

The seven stores in the western Japan prefecture had remained open even after their names were made public by the prefectural government.

The local government planned to order them to close based on the special coronavirus response law if they did not follow the shutdown request by Thursday. It would have been the first such order in the country.

With the closures, "infection risks will be reduced significantly," Yoshimura told reporters. "I'm grateful they cooperated in the end," he said.

Now, all of the prefecture's some 700 pachinko parlors are closed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]