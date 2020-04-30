Rakuten Stops Sales of Coronavirus Test Kit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Inc. <4755> said Thursday that it will suspend sales of a coronavirus test kit for corporate customers.

The move by the Japanese cybermall operator comes after the kit's supplier, Genesis Healthcare Co., saw its president replaced in a board meeting Tuesday.

Rakuten said it now needs to reevaluate Genesis Healthcare's management and compliance regimes after the change in leadership. Rakuten is a shareholder of Genesis Healthcare.

All shipped kits will be recalled, Rakuten said.

The kit is said to be able to detect genomes specific to the novel coronavirus. Rakuten put the kit on sale in some Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo and Kanagawa, on April 20.

