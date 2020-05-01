INTERVIEW: Coronavirus Crisis May Rekindle Bad-Loan Problems

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Business turnaround expert Kazuhiko Toyama has warned that the global coronavirus crisis may rekindle bad loan problems in and outside Japan.

The Japanese government "should prepare a variety of policies," Toyama, chief executive officer of Tokyo-based Industrial Growth Platform Inc., said in a recent online interview.

He also pointed to the possibility that the COVID-19 crisis may hurt the financial bases of regional financial institutions and smaller businesses.

The government was quick in devising financing support for virus-affected companies, such as interest-free loans, but the focus will shift to how to recover the financial soundness of companies, he said.

Toyama said that the government "should make a wide variety of assistance measures available to small and midsize businesses in areas outside Tokyo, global companies and major banks."

