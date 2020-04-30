Tokyo Confirms 46 More Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Forty-six people were newly confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo on Thursday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily number was below 50 for the second consecutive day. The total infection cases in the Japanese capital reached 4,152.

Thursday's result reflected a relatively small number of virus tests conducted Wednesday, when many medical institutions were closed for a national holiday, according to metropolitan government officials.

The officials also said that infection sources were unknown for 15 of the 46 new cases.

As of Tuesday, 635 infected people were staying home for recuperation, with most of them having no symptoms, they added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]