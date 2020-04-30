Japan Diet OKs 25.6-T.-Yen Extra Budget for Virus Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted Thursday a fiscal 2020 supplementary budget to finance economic stimulus measures aimed at reducing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, including 100,000-yen cash handouts.

"I want to overcome the current difficult situation, which can be called a national crisis, with the entire public," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters following the passage of the budget. "I'm resolved to take all possible means for that."

The 25,691.4-billion-yen budget passed the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, with support chiefly from the ruling parties and major opposition parties. The budget cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, on Wednesday.

The budget includes 12,880.3 billion yen for the uniform cash handout program and 2,317.6 billion yen for a scheme to provide up to 2 million yen to small businesses hit by sales plunges due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Although the Lower House approved the budget unanimously, it was opposed at the Upper House by small opposition party Reiwa Shinsengumi, which says that the size of the budget is too small.

