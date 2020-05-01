G-20 to Utilize AI for Coronavirus Drug Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Group of 20 digital economy ministers have agreed to utilize digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, to develop treatments and vaccines for new coronavirus infections.

In a statement released after their emergency videoconference on Thursday evening, the ministers from the 20 advanced and emerging economies emphasized "the promising role of digital technologies and relevant digital policies" to strengthen collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the meeting, the ministers also confirmed the importance of securing telecommunication networks and digital infrastructure to cope with restrictions on movements and activities put in place in the fight against the virus.

"We recognize the importance of working with telecommunication providers to ensure the proper functioning of these critical networks, particularly in times of crises," the ministers said in the statement, showing their eagerness to improve information technology infrastructure in cooperation with private-sector firms.

From Japan, Hideki Makihara, state minister of economy, trade and industry, and Minoru Terada, state minister for internal affairs and communications, attended the meeting.

