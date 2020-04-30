Abe Tells LDP of Plan to Extend Coronavirus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe informed the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday of his plan to extend the ongoing state of emergency over the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Abe unveiled the plan in a meeting with LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and others.

The government is expected to make its final decision at a meeting of its COVID-19 response task force Monday. It is mainly examining a 25-day extension until the end of May.

"The current situation is very severe. I think it's difficult to return on May 7 to the normal life we used to have," Abe told reporters.

"We must be prepared for a battle that goes on," he said. He did not say how long the emergency will be extended.

