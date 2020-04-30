Japan Firms to Release Patents for Free Use in Virus Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Some 20 Japanese companies will release their intellectual property rights, including patents, for royalty-free use to develop diagnosis and treatment technologies for the new coronavirus, informed sources said Thursday.

The number of patents to be released by the companies, including Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> and Canon Inc. <7751>, are expected to total several hundred thousands, the sources said.

Other companies and research institutions will be invited to join, so that the development of technologies useful for tackling the COVID-19 crisis will be accelerated.

The currently expected participants also include Honda Motor Co. <7267>, Konica Minolta Inc. <4902>, Nikon Corp. <7731>, Ajinomoto Co. <2802>, Teijin Ltd. <3401> and Shimadzu Corp. <7701>, the sources said.

The free use of their intellectual property rights will be permitted exclusively for the fight against the virus for a limited period until the World Health Organization declares an end to the virus outbreak.

