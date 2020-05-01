Japanese Emperor Naruhito Marks 1 Year since Ascension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito marked one year since his ascension to the throne Friday, praying for the swift end to the coronavirus crisis.

The Emperor completed a series of ceremonies related to his succession last year, such as his enthronement ceremony and the "Daijosai" grand thanksgiving rites. He was accompanied by Empress Masako, who is receiving treatment, in all of the events.

At the "Sokui-go-Choken-no-Gi" ceremony May 1 last year, the Emperor swore to "act according to the Constitution and fulfill my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people of Japan, while always turning my thoughts to the people and standing with them."

During U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to Japan later that month, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako had a pleasant conversation with Trump and his wife, Melania, without an interpreter.

In June, the Imperial couple attended an annual national tree-planting festival in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. In September, the two attended the national cultural festival, the national convention for the development of an abundantly productive sea and the opening ceremony of the national sports festival.

