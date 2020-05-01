Cool Biz Campaign Starts in Japan amid Coronavirus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--This year's Cool Biz campaign, designed to encourage workers to dress lightly during summer to save electricity, started mainly in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki government district on Friday.

At the Environment Ministry, the campaign's flag bearer, employees without ties or wearing short-sleeved shirts were working at the head office. The ministry is currently reducing the number of employees working at the office in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Through the campaign, which will be held until Sept. 30, Japan hopes to save electricity and prevent global warming by cutting down the use of air conditioners.

Cool Biz was launched in 2005 at the initiative of then Environment Minister Yuriko Koike, currently Tokyo governor. This year's campaign is the 16th of its kind.

Shinjiro Koizumi, the current environment minister, has indicated that he will review all public awareness projects to increase work efficiency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]