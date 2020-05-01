Videoconferencing Events Boom amid Virus Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--As the coronavirus epidemic forces people around Japan to stay home, many are using videoconferencing systems to hold events.

The systems allow people to interact with acquaintances far away although they may have problems such as bad audio and visual quality in areas with poor internet connections.

Yuki Takayama, a 40-year-old housewife in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, held an "online drinking party" on a weekend evening in late April with nine friends from her former workplace. They enjoyed drinks at their homes while chatting through a videoconferencing system.

"The online system is good as it enables me to see their faces," she said.

An increasing number of companies are starting to offer online interaction services. Event website operator Linkbal Inc. <6046> held an online yoga class on April 18. After an instructor struck a yoga pose, the five attendees received advice from the instructor who checked their poses through the videoconferencing system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]