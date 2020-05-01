Honda to Produce Ventilator Components

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> said Thursday that it has partnered with a U.S. compressor manufacturer to produce and supply core components for ventilators.

The move is aimed at helping boost supplies of the medical device amid heightened demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese automaker will start producing diaphragm compressors for compressing air sent into patients' windpipe. It will set up a temporary assembly line at its training center in the U.S. state of Ohio, for output of 2,000 units per week.

Honda will also supply its expertise to Reading, Pennsylvania-based Dynaflo Inc., which will raise its weekly production capacity from 75 units to 250 units.

As a result, the two companies will be able to produce up to 10,000 units per month. Production is expected to continue until the end of August.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]