Japan Ministry Punishes ANA over Pilot's Drinking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese transport ministry issued a business improvement order to ANA Holdings Inc.'s <9202> All Nippon Airways after one of its pilots drank alcohol before a flight last November.

The order is the third-most serious administrative punishment under the aviation law.

ANA became the second airline in Japan to be slapped with such an order over a pilot's drinking, after Japan Airlines <9201>.

The male ANA pilot drank alcohol above the limit set by the airline a night before a flight from Fukuoka Airport in southwestern Japan, causing delays of up to over an hour on four flights.

The ministry suspended the pilot, who has already been dismissed by the airline, for 90 days.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]