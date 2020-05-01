Japan Govt Holds 1st Video Cabinet Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--The cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held its first meeting using a videoconferencing system on Friday.

Abe and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga took part in the meeting from the same room at the prime minister's office, while other ministers called in from their respective ministry or agency offices.

The measure was implemented on a trial basis, and the government will decide whether to continue it after seeing the results of Friday's meeting.

At the prime minister's office, Abe and Suga sat apart from each other in front of a large screen. The faces of speaking members appeared on the screen during the meeting.

Before the meeting started, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura asked whether they could take off their face masks, to which Suga replied, "It's better to keep them on."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]