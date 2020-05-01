Robots for Coronavirus Patient Hotels Unveiled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government unveiled on Friday robots that will be used in two hotels housing those infected with the novel coronavirus.

The metropolitan government aims to efficiently clean the hotels, housing asymptomatic patients or those with light symptoms, as well as lower the burden on staff members.

The robots were unveiled at a hotel in the capital's Sumida Ward, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike also came to inspect them.

One cylindrical robot is programmed to hand lunch boxes to patients and clean the hotel lobby.

Another robot, a humanoid, is designed to interact with patients. At the unveiling, the robot said, "I pray for your fast recovery," to which Koike responded, "Let's do our best."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]