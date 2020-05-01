Fujifilm Unit to Reserve Capacity for Coronavirus Therapy Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fujifilm Corp. said Friday that one of its units will reserve manufacturing capacity for a coronavirus therapy development project led by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will start mass production in 2021 if an effective COVID-19 therapy is successfully developed under the project.

The Fujifilm unit will allocate its large-scale biologics production facility in Denmark with six bioreactors.

The 125-million-dollar project is designed to speed up the development of a remedy for COVID-19 patients in low-income countries.

