Chambers of Commerce Supporting Local Biz amid Epidemic

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Regional chambers of commerce and industry around Japan are coming up with creative ways to help local businesses struggling to survive amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The Sapporo Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, launched a website in early March to showcase local delicacies such as cheeses, sweets and agricultural and fisheries products. The initiative seeks to support producers left with large stockpiles of goods after product fairs were canceled due to the epidemic.

In about two weeks, the site racked up sales of over 100 million yen through online shopping and other routes. It receives over 10 requests for product listings per day.

The Obihiro Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also in Hokkaido, is providing information on eateries with takeout services at its "Tsunagu Marche" website.

Cardinal, a French restaurant, has created appetizer platters and course menus for people to enjoy while drinking at home.

