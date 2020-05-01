Japan to Promote Provisional Release for Foreign Detainees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's immigration authorities plan to utilize provisional release actively for foreigners detained in custody facilities before deportation due to illegal stays and other reasons, in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, it was learned Friday.

The plan was included in guidelines for measures against the new coronavirus by the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, released on Friday.

Provisional release is a measure to free detainees for the treatment of illness or other reasons, with conditions including deposit payments and movement restrictions.

The agency decided to utilize provisional release actively for detainees with no infection symptoms, except for those who have committed serious crimes, as custody facilities often have enclosed and congested environments involving close contact, with high infection risks.

In addition, the guidelines include isolating new detainees for around two weeks and limiting visits to detainees to consular officers and lawyers.

