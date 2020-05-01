Sharp to Reopen Applications for Face Masks on Sunday

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. <6753> said Friday that it will reopen on Sunday online applications for lottery sales of face masks made by the Japanese electronics maker.

The company will accept applications between 10 a.m. Sunday (1 a.m. GMT) and noon on Tuesday and draw lots on Wednesday.

This time, the company will sell 50,000 boxes of face masks, limited to one box per person. A box containing 50 masks is priced at 3,278 yen, excluding shipping fees of 660 yen.

In the previous and first round of lottery sales, conducted in April, some 4.7 million people made applications. The company chose 40,000 winners from them.

Those who failed to buy masks in the last round will be entered in the upcoming lottery sales and do not need to apply this time.

