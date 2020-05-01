Abe to Decide Monday on Coronavirus Emergency Extension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that his government will make a decision Monday on an extension of its coronavirus state of emergency.

Abe told reporters that he instructed economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura to extend the emergency for about one month.

The state of emergency is expected to be extended for all of the country's 47 prefectures, sources familiar with the matter said.

The prime minister made the instruction after a panel of experts called for keeping coronavirus-related social restrictions in place. He said he plans to hold a news conference on Monday.

The government declared the emergency on April 7 for Tokyo and six other prefectures and expanded it to cover the entire country nine days later. It is currently set to expire on Wednesday, when the Golden Week holidays end.

