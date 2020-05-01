Canon Chairman Mitarai Doubles as President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Canon Inc. <7751> Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fujio Mitarai assumed the position of president and chief operating officer in addition to his current posts, effective Friday, the company said.

The move came after Canon President and COO Masaya Maeda, 67, stepped down for health reasons, the company said. Maeda became chief technology adviser.

This is the third time for Mitarai, 84, to take the position of president at Canon. His comeback comes as the company struggles with falling demand for office equipment and cameras due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitarai, who served as president at Canon for 11 years from 1995, became chairman in 2006, when he assumed the chairmanship at the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.

He doubled as chairman and president at Canon between March 2012 and March 2016, when Maeda took over the post of president.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]