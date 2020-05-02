Japan Panel Wants Public to Continue Stay-at-Home Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government experts panel Friday said the public should continue to refrain from going out and suspend nonessential business operations for some more time to help contain the new coronavirus.

At the day's meeting, the panel, headed by Takaji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, judged that Japan has managed to avoid an explosive increase in infections, with the number of new infections falling.

It also agreed, however, that extra burdens would be placed on the medical system if infections grow again.

The government-declared state of emergency over the epidemic will be in place until Wednesday. Now, the government is considering extending the emergency by about one month.

"Nobody can say that the period in which measures (against the virus) will be required is one year or six months," Shigeru Omi, vice chair of the panel and president of the Japan Community Health Care Organization, said after the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]