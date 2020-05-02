Mt. Fuji Trail on Yamanashi Pref. Side to Close in Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., May 2 (Jiji Press)--Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki has said that the central Japan prefecture plans to close down a trail of Mount Fuji on the Yamanashi side during the summer this year, in response to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Nagasaki said on Friday that the prefectural government will arrange to implement measures that will respond to closure requests by the mayor of the city of Fujiyoshida, which is located at the foot of the mountain, and others.

While the Yoshida-guchi trail is usually open during the summer season between July 1 and Sept. 10, all mountain cabins located along the route have decided to close down for the summer this year. The city of Fujiyoshida has also decided not to set up first-aid stations along the trail.

Stressing that the local governments will not be able to secure the safety of mountain climbers amid the coronavirus crisis, Fujiyoshida Mayor Shigeru Horiuchi and others requested during their visit to the prefectural government's office in Kofu, the capital of Yamanashi, on Friday the closures of trails up and down Mount Fuji.

There are three other routes on the Shizuoka Prefecture side of the tallest mountain in Japan. All mountain huts along the Fujinomiya trail have already decided to close down.

