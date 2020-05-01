Japan Calls for Staggered School Restarts by Student Grade

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry Friday called for restarting school lessons at least for elementary school first- and sixth-graders and junior high school third-graders in areas where school closures need to be extended further.

The ministry judged that school education activities should be restarted in stages while reducing infection risks as much as possible using staggered class schedules, because school shutdowns will likely be extended in many areas as the novel coronavirus keeps raging.

In a notice to the prefectural education boards, the ministry also said that schools should divide children into groups by using unused classrooms and keep distances of one to 2 meters between seats.

The notice proposed staggered class schedules by time and by day. It also said that physical education and other activities should not be conducted in congested environments.

"With the recognition that the whole of society will need to live with the infectious disease for a long time, it's important that we balance the situation with sound education opportunities that must be guaranteed to children," education minister Koichi Hagiuda told a press conference.

