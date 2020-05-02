Toyota, Honda See U.S. New Auto Sales Halve in April

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> and Honda Motor Co. <7267> saw their sales of new automobiles in the United States in April down more than 50 pct from a year earlier, with demand eroded by the coronavirus pandemic, their U.S. subsidiaries said Friday.

Toyota's new auto sales in the country came to 84,694 units, down 53.9 pct, an even faster decline than the fall of 36.9 pct it logged in March.

Honda's sales plunged 54.1 pct to 57,751 units, also down for the second consecutive month.

At Toyota, sales of the RAV4 sport utility vehicle were down 55.5 pct at 15,208 units, and those of the Camry sedan down 62.3 pct at 11,020 units.

Meanwhile, the leading Japanese automaker's sales of pickup trucks showed a slower decline, with sales of the Tacoma truck down 30.4 pct at 14,187 units.

