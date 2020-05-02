Japan Starts Remdesivir Approval Procedures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry started Saturday the procedures to approve the antiviral drug remdesivir for treatment of coronavirus patients in the country.

The move followed Friday's announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that the country's Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of remdesivir, developed by U.S. pharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences Inc. as an Ebola remedy, in COVID-19 patients.

If given the go-ahead, remdesivir would become the first recognized remedy for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Japan.

For remdesivir's authorization, the health ministry will apply a special approval system that allows for substantially shortened screening procedures on condition that the drug being examined has been approved overseas.

On Saturday afternoon, the government, at a round-robin-style cabinet meeting, revised a related government ordinance in a way that would make it possible for the special approval system to be applied to remdesivir.

