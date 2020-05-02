Japan's Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 500

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--The number of fatalities among people infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan, including cruise ship-related cases, rose to 529 on Saturday, with 15 new deaths reported in Tokyo, the highest daily number, and 16 in 10 other prefectures.

The cumulative number of deaths by prefecture is the highest in Tokyo, at 141, followed by 46 in Osaka, 40 in Hokkaido, 38 in Kanagawa and 37 in Saitama.

In Tokyo alone, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by 160 on Saturday, after the previous day's increase of 165.

Across the country, over 300 people were newly found infected with the virus.

In Chiba Prefecture, an ambulance attendant in his 30s was confirmed to have the coronavirus. On April 18, he provided life-saving treatment inside an ambulance to a man in his 90s who was later found positive for the virus.

