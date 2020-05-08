Japan Faces Challenges in Next-Generation Fighter Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry aims to seize the initiative on the development of a next-generation fighter jet, but it faces a host of technological and cost challenges.

The Air Self-Defense Force's next-generation fighter, which will replace the F-2, will feature new technologies such as stealth capacity for evading enemy radar and electronic warfare capability.

With the ministry giving first priority to joint development with the United States, it is uncertain whether Japan can take control of the development.

If Japan is in control, it will be able to conduct upgrades and maintenance at times of its own convenience.

In F-2 development, Japan did not have technologies for the engine and other key components and had to allow the United States to take the development initiative. Bilateral trade friction also helped give the United States control of the development.

