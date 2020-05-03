Asahi Shimbun Reporter Remembered 33 Yrs after Gun Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref., May 3 (Jiji Press)--Sunday marked the 33rd anniversary of a gun attack on the Asahi Shimbun major Japanese daily's Hanshin bureau in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, that killed one journalist and seriously injured another.

Citizens and people related to the newspaper publisher visited the bureau to pay tribute to the victim, Tomohiro Kojiri, then 29.

"He's the very person who gave me the motivation to do my job," said Shoichiro Numayama, a 56-year-old high school teacher who got acquainted with Kojiri while in college. "We should never forget the weight of the incident."

"This the cruelest crime I've ever known," said a 41-year-old woman who lives near the Hanshin bureau. She said she came to the bureau to deliver her feelings as well as those of people who could not make it because of the coronavirus crisis.

On the night of May 3, 1987, a man fired a shotgun at Kojiri and another Asahi Shimbun journalist, Hyoe Inukai, at the Hanshin bureau. Inukai survived, but suffered serious injuries. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 73.

