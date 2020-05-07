Humidifiers, Cooking Appliances Popular amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Sales of some household electrical appliances, notably humidifiers and cookers, have doubled or tripled from usual in Japan due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

The surge in sales reflects people's heightened awareness of the need for infection prevention at home and more opportunities for people to cook at home due to school closures and teleworking.

Humidifiers, in particular, are enjoying an out-of-season rise in demand.

Sales of such items increased sharply after the Japanese government listed maintaining humidity at a moderate level as one of the measures to battle the raging virus.

As humidifiers are used to prevent a room heated by air conditioners and other equipment from becoming too dry, demand for them usually falls from around spring every year as heaters become unnecessary.

