Japan to Tackle Environmental Issues via SDGs-Based Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry will launch efforts to tackle global warming, pollution and other environmental issues in a cross-sectoral manner, by aiming to solve various other goals at the same time, including those on gender equality and economic revitalization.

Through such steps as reflecting the voices of women in environmental policies and devising measures against climate change that leads to the creation of jobs, the country hopes to achieve well-balanced development in environmental, social and economic fields.

This initiative is based on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs, for creating a better world by 2030, which include eradicating poverty, achieving gender equality and ensuring access to affordable, clean energy.

The ministry believes that that the initiative would help slash away the vertically divided bureaucratic system, where health issues tend to be handled solely by the health ministry and infrastructure projects by the land ministry, for example, hoping to promote similar efforts in and outside the country.

"We hope local governments will draw on our initiative," a ministry official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]