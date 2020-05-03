Japan's Coronavirus Cases Exceed 15,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--More than 200 people were newly confirmed to have the novel coronavirus in Japan on Sunday, bringing the country's total above 15,000, excluding cases among cruise ship passengers and crew members.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases topped 5,000 on April 9, about three months after the first domestic infection case was confirmed. The number then doubled only in nine days.

Although the pace of increase has slowed down, caution is still required as many infection cases are confirmed in the Tokyo metropolitan area and the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

In Tokyo, 91 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, with the daily number slipping below 100 for the first time in three days. The cumulative number of infections in the Japanese capital has risen to 4,568.

The death toll linked to the coronavirus in the country rose by 19 to 549.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]