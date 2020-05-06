Tokyo Aquarium Holds Event for Eels That "Forgot" about Humans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--A Tokyo aquarium has held a video chat event to interact with shy eels that seem to have "forgotten" about humans during the facility's shutdown from March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sumida Aquarium, housed in a commercial complex at the foot of the landmark Tokyo Skytree tower, keeps about 300 spotted garden eels, whose Japanese name is "chin anago."

Before the shutdown, visitors enjoyed seeing the eels poking their heads out of their burrows in the sand.

The fish is wary by nature and quick to hide when it senses danger. But the eels at the aquarium were so accustomed to humans that they did not hide when approached by visitors.

The shutdown has changed this, however.

