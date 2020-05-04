Japan Unveils Plan to Extend Coronavirus Emergency through May 31

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday that it plans to extend its nationwide state of emergency over the novel coronavirus through May 31.

A panel of experts commissioned by the government approved the extension after discussions.

The state of emergency is set to expire on Wednesday. The government declared the emergency on April 7 initially for Tokyo and six other prefectures and expanded it to the whole country nine days later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]