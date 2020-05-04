Japan May Partially Lift Coronavirus Emergency: Minister Nishimura

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government may partially lift its state of emergency over the coronavirus depending on results of an interim assessment, economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Monday.

Nishimura made the comments at a meeting of the House of Representatives steering committee where he briefed lawmakers on the government's plan to extend the nationwide state of emergency through May 31.

Experts commissioned by the government are set to make an interim assessment of the effects of restrictions imposed to contain the virus in about one to two weeks following the extension.

The state of emergency is set to expire on Wednesday. The government declared the emergency on April 7 initially for Tokyo and six other prefectures and expanded it to the whole country nine days later.

