Domestic Violence Consultations Increase in Japan amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Workplace and school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to an increase in domestic violence and child abuse consultations in Japan.

Support groups fear that potential victims may face higher risks as many people stay at home due to the epidemic.

The Bond Project, an organization supporting females in their 10s and 20s, received a consultation from a woman in her early 20s.

She had been kicked and punched by a man with whom she shares her home from before, and the violence escalated and continued for longer after he started working from home.

As the woman spends almost all of her day indoors, she is virtually placed under constant surveillance, making it difficult to run away from her predicament.

