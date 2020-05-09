Paternity Leave Not Yet Embraced Widely in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--With the number of male workers in Japan who take child care leave showing no notable growth, the government's goal of raising the share of eligible men taking such leave to 13 pct in 2020 remains far out of reach.

According to a labor ministry survey for fiscal 2018, workers who took paternity leave accounted for 6.16 pct of all eligible men, up 1.02 percentage points from the previous year for the sixth straight year of increase. But the figure remains far below the government target and the levels of more than 80 pct for women.

About 60 pct of women took child care leave of 10 to less than 18 months, while the length of leave was less than two weeks for some 70 pct of men, with nearly 40 pct of men taking fewer than five days.

In an effort to remedy the situation, a task force of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed increasing state subsidies for those who take paternity leave.

In an interim proposal put forward in March, the LDP task force said male workers have trouble applying for child care leave due to the atmosphere of the company and the workplace, as well as the personalized nature of work.

