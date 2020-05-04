Japan Extends Coronavirus State of Emergency through May 31

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Monday extended its nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus through May 31 in the fight against the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

The government made the decision after obtaining approval from experts and giving prior briefing to lawmakers.

It is considering lifting the state of emergency partially before May 31 after an assessment by experts of region-by-region infection situations expected to take place on May 14.

Speaking before parliament, economic and fiscal minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that after the assessment, prefectures with spikes in new coronavirus cases could be added to the list of those under a special alert.

But he added that it would be possible to lift the state of emergency for prefectures that meet certain conditions.

