Toshiba to Adopt 4-Day Work Week at Plants

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. <6502> plans to adopt a four-day work week system for manufacturing staff at its group factories across Japan as part of an effort to reduce novel coronavirus infection risks, company officials have said.

After reaching an agreement with its labor union, the company hopes to start the new work system in June at the earliest, covering about 10,000 workers of its total domestic group workforce of some 76,000, the officials said.

Toshiba will resume operations on Thursday, without extending the shutdown of all offices and plants that has been in place since April 20 and is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

Still, employees other than manufacturing personnel will continue to work from home even after the business resumption.

Meanwhile, Canon Inc. <7751> will extend its temporary business closure of its head office, plants in the Kanto eastern region and other footholds until Sunday, officials said. The suspension was to end on Wednesday.

