Tokyo Confirms 87 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 87 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, two consecutive days below 100, metropolitan government officials said.

Across Japan, four new cases each were reported in Kanagawa and Hiroshima prefectures and two cases in Hokkaido.

The country's death toll from the virus rose by five to 554.

