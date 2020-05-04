Gilead Files for Remdesivir Approval in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Gilead Sciences Inc. has filed for Japanese regulatory approval of its remdesivir, a potential antiviral drug to treat patients with the coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The health ministry is expected to approve remdesivir shortly using a fast-track process that allows for substantially shortened screening procedures on condition that the drug being examined has been approved overseas.

The U.S. pharmaceutical firm developed remdesivir as an Ebola therapy. The drug showed certain benefits in coronavirus patients in Gilead's clinical trials, according to the company.

On Saturday, health minister Katsunobu Kato said, "I've instructed officials to be prepared to be able to grant approval in about a week once the application is made."

