Japan to Approve Avigan for Coronavirus Treatment in May

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that his government aims to approve the use of the influenza drug Avigan for treatment of patients with the coronavirus within this month.

Abe made the comments at a press conference held to discuss the government's decision to extend its coronavirus state of emergency through May 31.

Clinical trials are underway to determine whether Avigan can benefit patients with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The drug, developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., a unit of Fujifilm Holdings Corp. <4901>, is expected to benefit coronavirus patients with minor symptoms. But it cannot be used on pregnant women due to concerns about birth defects.

For remdesivir, another potential coronavirus treatment, the Japanese health ministry is expected to grant approval shortly using fast-track screening procedures used for drugs approved overseas.

